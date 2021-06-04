AP sources: US report makes no definitive finding about UFOs

WASHINGTON — A new U.S. government report fails to give a definitive explanation of aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots but finds no direct evidence they are linked to aliens.

The report due to Congress later this month examines unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them.

Two people briefed on the report said it found no proof of an extraterrestrial link and does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries.

The report is expected to be delivered to Congress later this month. When former President Donald Trump signed his final stimulus package in December, it included a provision for a publicly available report on UFOs to be published within six months.

In April, a grainy video from the U.S. Navy was released that showed a pyramid-shaped object that was spotted by one of their pilots.

In a statement to CNN , the Pentagon said this video clip and other images are part of “ongoing examinations” of UFOs, also referred to as UAP, unidentified aerial phenomena. They said at the time they wanted to “clear up any misconceptions” about whether the unclassified footage was real or complete.

Last year, the Department of Defense created a task force to study gathered evidence and improve the agency’s understanding of UAPs. The group is being led by the Department of the Navy.