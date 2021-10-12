Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America's employers have trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves.

The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July.

Hiring also slowed in August.

The report showed the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

According to the report, the three industries that saw job openings decreased included health care and social assistance (-224,000), accommodation and food services (-178,000), and state and local government education (-124,000).

Hires decreased to 6.3 million, according to the report.

The report stated that the two industries that saw a decrease in hiring were accommodation and food services (-240,000) and state and local government education (-160,000).

The data strongly suggests that the delta variant wreaked havoc on the job market in August.

As COVID-19 cases surged, quits jumped in restaurants and hotels and rose in other public-facing jobs, such as retail and education.