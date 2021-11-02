Amazon relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated workers

Amazon has reportedly changed its face-covering policy for warehouse workers.

According to CNBC and CNN, fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear a mask unless it’s required by local governments.

“Vaccines are universally available across the U.S. and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy,” a notice to workers says, according to CNBC.

Amazon workers have been required to wear a mask inside warehouses since August as the delta variant surged across the country.

Amazon does not have a vaccine mandate for employees. However, it has offered incentives to encourage its workforce to get vaccinated.