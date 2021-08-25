Afghan evacuee gives birth on US military aircraft

A newborn baby girl is a beacon of light amid the chaos of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

She was born in the cargo bay of a U.S. Air Force C-17 that had just landed at Germany's Ramstein Air Base.

"So when I evaluated the patient, we were past the point of no return, that baby was gonna be delivered before we could possibly transfer her to another facility, so we were just opening our emergency equipment,” said Army Captain Erin Brymer.

The Air Mobility Command said the mother experienced complications in the air due to low blood pressure.

That’s when the aircraft commander made the decision to descend in altitude to increase air pressure, which helped save the mother’s life

The Air Force reports the mother and baby girl are in good condition.

Ramstein Air Base has become a hub for Afghan evacuees. More than 6,000 people have been taken to the base, where there is shelter, water, and food.