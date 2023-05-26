A closer look at President Biden's national antisemitism strategy

President Joe Biden released what he says is the most ambitious and comprehensive us government-led effort to fight antisemitism in American history.

CEO Ted Deutch of American Jewish Committeesays we all have a role to play.

The four pillars of the national strategy include raising awareness, improving security, reversing normalization and building solidarity.

The Department of Education has been tasked with ensuring college campuses take antisemitic acts seriously, and that Jewish students aren't excluded. The Department of Homeland Security has action items to make sure hate crimes are reported. The Small Business Administration, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Commerce will all highlight better diversity, equity and inclusion trainings so Jewish experiences are included.

"But then there are also more than 100 items that the that the administration calls on others to do,” Deutch said. “Congress should pass laws to ensure that social media companies are keeping their networks free of hatred that can lead to violence. It calls on Congress to pass more funding to provide security for nonprofit institutions. It calls on state and local governments to take action. There will be efforts among sports leagues to help elevate this issue."

This action from the Biden administration is in response to the rise in antisemitism across the country.

Deutch says 40 percent of American Jews feel less secure in their own country than they did a year ago.

The Anti-Defamation League which tracks incidents of antisemitic harassment says 2022 had the highest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking in 1979.

Deutch says he knows the national strategy will work because there are timelines that have been established, and people the administration has made responsible for making sure these actions come to fruition.

He says everyone must come together to fight antisemitism and strengthen democracy.

