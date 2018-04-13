Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
3-year-old pays for family dinner in Indiana with fake credit card
WMAR Staff
6:19 AM, Apr 13, 2018
10:41 AM, Apr 13, 2018
A 3-year-old girl goes out to dinner with her family, and decides to pick up the check.
The problem? Her credit card is fake.
This is what the little girl handed a waiter at a Carabba's in Indiana - a fake pink credit card. 22-year-old Wendell Davenport decided to play along. Not only taking her card, but drawing a receipt for her, and putting her check in its own folder.
The girl's family appreciated what the waiter did, and left him an additional tip along with the toddler's signed receipt.