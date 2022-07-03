3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen says the three victims in Sunday's attack are a man in his 40s and "two young people." Thomassen says a 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting. He tells reporters there is no indication that anyone else was involved, though police aere still investigating. Thomassen says it is too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting.

It happened in the late afternoon at Field's, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia. According to witnesses, when the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede.

“It is pure terror. This is awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. “You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”