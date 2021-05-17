Watch
22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

Firefighters had to rescue 22 people who got stuck on a roller coaster at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 17, 2021
PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend.

Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening.

The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal position.

Firefighters with Phoenix and Glendale Fire Departments say they were able to lower the riders off the coaster about an hour and a half later using a High Angle Belay System and several ladders.

Crews say no one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the ride to stall.

This story originally reported by Cydeni Carter on ABC15.com.

