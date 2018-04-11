2 men arrested in connection with Indiana 1-year-old's death

Matt McKinney
5:54 AM, Apr 11, 2018
6:58 AM, Apr 11, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old Indianapolis girl.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted the news about the arrest Wednesday morning. Darrin Banks, 27, and Brian Palmer, 29, were arrested for their involvement in the shooting. 

Malaysia Robson was killed when gunfire struck her home on the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue on March 30. 

Police have said it began as a dispute on social media. Someone then drove to the home and opened fire around 2 a.m. 

Banks and Palmer face preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault. The photos of Banks and Palmer are from unrelated arrests.

 

