18-wheeler hauling avocados catches fire on Texas highway

There was trouble for North Texas drivers after a tractor-trailer caught fire along a major highway this Thursday afternoon.

Chopper video shows what was left of the Big Rig as crews worked to clean up the mess.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the 18-wheeler was carrying 40,000 pounds of avocados when the big rig appeared to catch fire.

They say it's unknown if there was a crash or something else that caused the flames. The debris was blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E.

The Department of Public Safety says the avocados would have to be off-loaded before the remains of Big Rig could be moved off the road. There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed.