A 20-year-old special needs cat named Christopher has been reunited with his family after he was missing for two months.
"He's been with us through all the milestones in our family: The birth of our kids, our honeymoon everything, so he's been with us for quite a long time," said Amber Botsch, who adopted Christopher in 1999.
The Elmbrook Humane Society says Christopher was brought to them on Oct. 25. Staff found his name through a microchip, and later discovered he had a rare disease called laryngeal paralysis as well as an enlarged heart.
The contact information on the microchip was out of date, and after no one claimed him from the lost pets page, Christopher went up for adoption.