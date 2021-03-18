Menu

15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000

AP
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl was auctioned off for nearly $722,000 at Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (Sotheby's via AP)
Posted at 3:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:45:36-04

A rare 15th century porcelain bowl made in China that somehow turned up at a Connecticut yard sale and sold for just $35 has been auctioned off for nearly $722,000.

The small white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs was sold Wednesday at a Sotheby's auction. It's one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world.

The names of the seller and buyer were not disclosed. Sotheby’s had estimated its value at $300,000 to $500,000. Sotheby's says an antiques enthusiast came across the Ming Dynasty piece at a yard sale in the New Haven area last year.

“Today’s result for this exceptionally rare floral bowl, dating to the 15th century, epitomizes the incredible, once in a lifetime discovery stories that we dream about as specialists in the Chinese Art field,” Angela McAteer, head of Sotheby’s Chinese Works of Art Department, said in a statement to the AP.

Sotheby’s said that the bowl had Middle East influence in its floral designs.

