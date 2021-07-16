Watch
Trump lawyers Powell, Wood might be penalized over Michigan election case

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this June 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell leaves federal court in Washington. A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of Trump's lawyers, including Powell, who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan's election results. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 9:35 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 10:36:24-04

DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge in Detroit is considering whether to order financial penalties and other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers.

During a Monday hearing, Judge Linda Parker spent hours drilling deeply into details about an unsuccessful lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s 2020 election results.

The lawsuit alleging fraud was dropped after Parker found no evidence that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or given to Joe Biden.

Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the City of Detroit now want the lawyers to face the consequences of pursuing what they call frivolous claims.

The judge didn't make an immediate decision.

The attorneys include Trump lawyer-allies Sidney Powell of Dallas and L. Lin Wood of Atlanta.

In the hearing, Powell and Wood reportedly took different approaches as they faced scrutiny. Powell said she took full responsibility for the complaint filed in Michigan, while Wood said he didn’t read the paperwork before it was filed, NPR reports.

After the hearing, Wood posted a “video snippet” of the court proceedings on his social media and now he could be held in criminal contempt of court, according to court documents obtained by Forbes. The documents drafted Thursday say Michigan law prohibits the broadcasting of judicial proceedings.

The judge is giving Wood until next Thursday, July 22, to show cause to why should not be disciplined for posting the video.

