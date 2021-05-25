Watch
Indictment against former Trump advisor Bannon is dismissed

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Steve Bannon
Posted at 6:40 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 19:40:14-04

NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon over the objection of prosecutors who say it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal Tuesday came in a written decision by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

She said it wasn't the practice of the Manhattan federal courts to remove a defendant from a case's docket without resolving the indictment.

Torres granted Bannon's application for dismissal, saying Trump's pardon was valid and that dismissal is the "proper course."

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation's southern border.

