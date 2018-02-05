Disturbing video displaying illegal acts circulating on social media

Law Enforcement across the country is asking the public to not share an obscene video portraying a criminal act on the internet.

Polk County (Florida) Sheriff's Office -

Maryland Heights (Missouri) Police Department -

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department -

2/2 plz RT: do not share, copy, or forward the obscene Facebook message circulating. It is disturbing and LE is aware. This is not a local investigation. Report to FB and DELETE immediately!! — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 4, 2018

Knoxville Police Department -

*Child Pornography Video Alert* Facebook users are receiving a disturbing video displaying illegal acts. Law Enforcement is aware. DO NOT share the video, report it to Facebook immediately, then delete it. https://t.co/MFIunjMfAR pic.twitter.com/9UZfaxZ1pp — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) February 3, 2018

Investigators are asking people to stop sharing the video or screenshots of the video on social media — and this includes sharing it with police departments and media outlets on Facebook.

Sharing this video is a crime.

If you do come across the video you are asked to report the video to the social media platform to where it was received and contact your local law enforcement. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children asks you submit tips about the images or videos via their secure cybertip line. Click here to submit a tip.