Biden visit PA for first stop in nationwide tour highlighting stimulus package

President Joe Biden made his first stop Tuesday on a six-state tour of the country in which he's highlighting the newly-passed $1.9 trillion stimulus package that will deliver direct payments to families and businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden visited a small business in Chester, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia.

According to the Associated Press, Vice President Kamala Harris and the first lady made their own stops on the tour on Monday when Harris visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas, and Jill Biden visited a New Jersey elementary school.

Later in the month, Biden will make appearances in Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and New Hampshire — all states he won during the 2020 presidential election.

During his stops, Biden will highlight the stories of Americans who benefited directly from the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which will deliver $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, help establish mass vaccination sites and spur the creation of PPE and other materials needed to distribute vaccines.

Biden’s tour is an about-face from his time in the Obama administration when then-President Barack Obama chose not to promote a similar stimulus package in the wake of the housing market collapse. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Democrats now see that as a “political misstep,” as it left the stimulus open to attacks from Republicans.

