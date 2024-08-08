The Harris and Walz team held a huge outdoor rally in Eau Claire, drawing crowds from Wisconsin and neighboring Minnesota - a day after Governor Walz joined Harris on the ticket as her running mate.

It was a rock moment for Tim Walz as he walked into the national spotlight - less than 48 after hours joining the race

He left no doubt with these voters on why he’s on the Democratic ticket.

“Just like Wisconsin, over in Minnesota, we believed in the second amendment," said Walz, a 24, year veteran of the Army National Guard. "But we also believe in common sense gun violence laws.”

Pat Meyer and Lynn Lundeberg drove 90 miles to see their governor as the VP pick.

Meyer sees the two-term governor as a guy with common sense.

“If you’re ever around Tim, he knows he has to give sometimes on issues, he may have to negotiate and arrive at some conclusion but in general he’s pretty happy about the whole thing," said Meyer. "He’s not a curmudgeon."

Wisconsin hosts rallies for Democrat, Republican presidential tickets

Christie Reynolds feels more energy with the new Democratic ticket. She made the trip from Waupaca for one reason.

“I want to see a woman president. I’ve waited since Geraldine Ferraro, since 3rd grade and I’m really excited," said Reynolds. "I didn’t realize that couldn’t happen then but I think it can happen now!”

She’s not alone - thousands waited in the summer sun to see Harris and Walz.

“We will fight continue to fight for affordable housing, affordable health care, affordable child care, and paid leave," said Harris. "And understand in this fight - as Tim Walz says, we are joyful warriors.”

Nine out of 10 voters say they don’t know much about Tim Walz - but with campaign rallies like this one, and 90 days to go until Election Day, the race has been reset and it looks like it will be another close one in Wisconsin.

A new Marquette Law School poll shows that Kamala Harris has a slight edge over Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

Among likely voters, Harris has 46 percent support, while Trump has 45 percent. Third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy has 8 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin has a lead over Republican Eric Hovde, 51 percent to 45 percent among likely voters.

Two independent candidates have two points each.

Trump's running mate, Senator JD Vance, is shadowing the Harris campaign on their blitz across the country. During his speech Wednesday, he focused on immigration and blamed Vice President Harris for inflation.

