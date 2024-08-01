The ball is rolling to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

On Thursday, delegates received virtual ballots to vote for their nominee pick. The ballot had two options listed:

'Kamala D. Harris' and 'present.'

Delegates across the country have until August 6 to get those votes in before a virtual roll call where each state will announce their choice.

Watch: Wisconsin delegates cast votes for Harris to be Democratic Nominee

If Harris gets those votes, which she's expected to, she will then officially be the presumptive nominee at the national convention.

She won't formally become the democratic candidate until she presumably accepts the nomination during the final night of the convention.

I was there when Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, a first-time delegate, sent in his ballot. It took a matter of two clicks and less than five minutes to send the ballot over.

"She's gonna win this thing," said Johnson. "She's gonna win this thing, we're gonna help her to win this thing."

He's one of nearly 100 Wisconsin delegates heading to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month.

"Pretty smooth process, happy to go down to Chicago, ready to get it done," said Johnson.

We spoke to Korbey White, a delegate from Verona, the night President Biden announced he was out of the race.

I checked back in with him Thursday to see how he's handled the whirlwind of changes with Harris now at the forefront.

"Every day something happens where I feel like we're moving, just another step, moving the needle," said White.

Both White and Johnson told me Harris' campaign has reinvigorated the Democratic party and they're ready to show their support for her in just a few weeks in the Windy City.

