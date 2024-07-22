Top Wisconsin Democrats rally behind Harris after Biden drops out

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Top Wisconsin Democrats are uniting behind Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will step down from the presidential race.

“I think he made the right decision,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said at a campaign stop in Stoughton. “He always said that he wanted to be a president who was a bridge to the next generation, and he has just made that so.”

Baldwin and other Democrats have been reluctant to weigh in on the issue of Biden’s age ever since his debate performance last month sparked concerns about whether the president is fit for another term in office. But within hours of Biden’s announcement on Sunday, Baldwin endorsed Harris.

Representative Mark Pocan was the only Democratic member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to publicly call for the president to bow out of the race. He said he’s excited to see a fresh face at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“You’re getting someone who’s maybe got more energy to get out there and campaign and show what Democrats are about,” Pocan said in an interview Sunday. “I think a lot is now going to come down to the issues, and that’s where we do even better.”

The Democratic nominee will be chosen at the party’s nominating convention next month, leaving them with only a few months to mount their campaign. Democratic organizers who showed up to Baldwin’s rally in Stoughton said they’re ready to get behind whoever the party selects.

“People are excited to move forward,” said Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley. “There’s a lot of people on the bench. Any one of them would be great. I think the vice president certainly should have a lot to say about it.”

Roger Thompson, with organizing group Team Stoughton, said he’s observed “an uneasiness” over Biden’s age when talking to local voters.

“I’m sure today’s announcement will be a surprise. But as Senator Baldwin indicated, he did the right thing, in his mind, for the people and for the country,” Thompson said.

Baldwin’s opponent, Republican businessman Eric Hovde, criticized the senator on Sunday for not speaking up sooner about Biden’s age.

“She stayed on the sidelines, dodging reporters and refusing to stand up for Wisconsinites. She’s been friends with President Biden for decades and never once told us about his obvious problems,” Hovde said in a statement.

Wisconsin voters will get an up-close look at what Harris has to offer when she visits Milwaukee on Tuesday — an event that could be her first push to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error