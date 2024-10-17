TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson previews VP Harris' visit today

A three-for-one day for Vice President Kamala Harris while in Wisconsin Thursday.

She is making three campaign stops, starting in Milwaukee and then going to Green Bay and La Crosse.

"We'll just be making sure that people understand that it's time to start going to the ballot box. Don't wait until Nov. 5," said Michael Tyler, communications director for the Harris-Walz campaign.

The vice president’s visit comes on the heels of her new proposal to win over Black voters.

Harris wants to provide up to one million forgivable loans to Black entrepreneurs.

“It is all about making sure that Black men in Milwaukee, Black men in Wisconsin, Black men across America can actually pursue their dreams and their aspirations,” said Tyler. “So, if you're looking to open or grow a small business, yes, that means providing up to $20,000 in forgivable loans.”

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 with an outdoor rally in Dodge County and plans more campaign events in the swing state leading up to Nov. 5.

"Wisconsin will prove itself to be Trump Country when it votes for a return to the peace, prosperity, and stability of the first Trump presidency in November,” said Wisconsin communications director Jacob Fischer in a statement to TMJ4.

Tyler is a veteran Democratic strategist who worked on Russ Feingold's 2016 Senate campaign in Wisconsin.

He believes the Harris-Walz team is ready to get out the vote in Wisconsin.

"We have 50 offices across the state, over 250 staffers on the ground," said Tyler. "We're actually out in the communities making sure that we're having conversations with all those remaining undecided voters, making sure that they understand the stakes, and then making sure everybody who already wants to vote for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz has a plan to do so."

In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Wisconsin.

