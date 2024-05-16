Small business owners react to Kamala Harris' Economic Opportunity Tour

MILWAUKEE — It's only May and Vice President Kamala Harris was in Wisconsin today for the fourth time this year.

She made a stop at Discovery World in Milwaukee to talk about the Biden administration's investments in communities.

"I want to make sure that everyone who needs to know how to be a part of [federal grants] actually has the information," said Harris.

In a round-table discussion with comedian and host D.L. Hughley, the Vice President highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to open federal grants geared toward prospective home-buyers and business owners.

A message that resonated with local entrepreneurs in the audience like Dr. Jennifer Potts.

TMJ4 News Dr. Jennifer Potts (hat) is a small business owner on Center Street in Milwaukee. She listened to the VP talk about resources small business owners have to bolster their impact in Milwaukee.

"It's really tough out here for a lot of small businesses, especially in the under-served areas on Center Street," said Potts.

She has owned a business on the city's northwest side for a decade and now leads the board for the area's Business Improvement District.

Dr. Potts says sustaining a thriving economy in micro-communities like Center Street continues to be a challenge.

"Sometimes we worry about the stability of our small businesses, including my small business," Potts explained. "I own a school right on 38th and Center and it's been tough. So, to hear the Vice President speak to our hearts, for individuals that do feel like we've been left behind, it's real."

President and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Eve Hall, also emphasized that the success of small businesses equals success for the entire area.

"So often the gap is not knowing, we have to all win in order for our city to be successful and grow in any advanced way," Hall said.

TMJ4 News Eve Hall is the President of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League. She came to listen to VP Harris speak about economic investments in the city.

It's a sentiment the Vice President shared in her remarks.

"This is also about investing in the communities and the civic fabric of communities that contributes to the economic health and well-being of cities," Harris told the crowd.

This is Harris' fourth stop in Wisconsin this year alone and likely won't be her last to the battleground state as the road to the November elections grows shorter.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip