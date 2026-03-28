With less than two weeks until the April 7 election, early voting for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race is moving at a slower pace compared to this time last year.

Voters will choose between Republican-backed Maria Lazar and Democratic-backed Chris Taylor to replace conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley, who decided not to seek another 10-year term on the court. The balance of the court is not in play this year.

The candidates are scheduled to debate next Thursday. The event was rescheduled after Taylor missed the original date due to an unexpected hospital visit for kidney stones.

Watch: Low turnout as early voting begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court race between Lazar and Taylor

Charles Benson looks at early voting numbers

So far, 113,000 people have voted in Wisconsin. This figure includes mail-in ballots and in-person absentee voting, which began on Tuesday March 24th.

The current turnout trails last year's total of nearly 700,000 absentee votes. However, last year's election featured record spending, campaign ads, and voter turnout because the balance of the state Supreme Court was at stake.

Early voting numbers vary across the state's three largest counties. Dane County, Taylor's home base, has produced about 18,000 ballots. Waukesha County, Lazar's home base, has seen about 13,000 votes. Milwaukee County, the state's largest county, has also recorded about 17,500 early votes.

There are 11 days left to vote before election day.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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