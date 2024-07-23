'It's like lightning has hit': Democratic voters re-energized by Harris as likely nominee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Since early Tuesday morning, voters were lined up outside of West Allis Central High School to get inside Vice President Kamala Harris’ first official rally.
All the supporters TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar spoke to say with this likely new nominee, the Democratic party is quickly coming back together.
Milwaukee voter, Marques Bland said Harris' move to campaign for the presidency has re-charged Democrats across the country.
“It’s like lightning has hit things,” said Bland. “I’ve just been excited ever since. This has brought so much energy to the campaign that I think this is going to take it all the way to November.”
Bland brought his son Jordan to see the Vice President speak and witness what they both call a moment for the books.
“I’m just really excited to see a historical moment,” said Jaden Bland.
That excitement extended to women like Cindy Marti.
“As a female, I am absolutely ecstatic about this possibility. I think she can really pull it off,” Marti told Mackar. “I’ve never been to a political rally in my life so this is a first.”
Even young voters took the time to see the VP today.
Mackar stopped Jack Bekos in line who was sporting a t-shirt with a now viral Harris meme.
“I actually bought this a week ago before she put her name in the ring for president, but I had to wear it today,” Bekos laughed.
He says that as a member of Gen Z, having the campaign embrace the jokes online shows Harris is willing to bring in voters of all ages.
“I think it's so smart to connect with Generation Z, TikTok generation, everyone online, they love it.”
While most were there to support Harris, a number of protesters gathered against the potential new Democratic pick, like Bob Kunst from Miami Beach in Florida.
“Why would you pick up all of Biden's bad habits and failures when he has been a complete total disaster?” Said Kunst.
