'It's like lightning has hit': Democratic voters re-energized by Harris as likely nominee

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Since early Tuesday morning, voters were lined up outside of West Allis Central High School to get inside Vice President Kamala Harris’ first official rally.

All the supporters TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar spoke to say with this likely new nominee, the Democratic party is quickly coming back together.

Milwaukee voter, Marques Bland said Harris' move to campaign for the presidency has re-charged Democrats across the country.

TMJ4 News Marques Bland and his son Jaden were in line early to see Harris and said they didn’t want to miss the chance to see history in the making.

“It’s like lightning has hit things,” said Bland. “I’ve just been excited ever since. This has brought so much energy to the campaign that I think this is going to take it all the way to November.”

Bland brought his son Jordan to see the Vice President speak and witness what they both call a moment for the books.

Watch: Voters re-energized by Harris as likely nominee

Kamala Harris rallies support in Wisconsin

“I’m just really excited to see a historical moment,” said Jaden Bland.

That excitement extended to women like Cindy Marti.

“​As a female, I am absolutely ecstatic about this possibility. I think she can really pull it off,” Marti told Mackar. “I’ve never been to a political rally in my life so this is a first.”

TMJ4 News Cindi Marti says, as a woman, she is excited about the chance for the Democratic Party to have another female nominee. She hopes to hear Harris talk about her policies during this first rally.

Even young voters took the time to see the VP today.

Mackar stopped Jack Bekos in line who was sporting a t-shirt with a now viral Harris meme.

“I actually bought this a week ago before she put her name in the ring for president, but I had to wear it today,” Bekos laughed.

TMJ4 News Jack Bekos says he’s thrilled Kamala is likely the new Democratic nominee. He thinks it’s smart her campaign is embracing online memes to connect with Gen Z voters like himself.

He says that as a member of Gen Z, having the campaign embrace the jokes online shows Harris is willing to bring in voters of all ages.

“I think it's so smart to connect with Generation Z, TikTok generation, everyone online, they love it.”

While most were there to support Harris, a number of protesters gathered against the potential new Democratic pick, like Bob Kunst from Miami Beach in Florida.

TMJ4 News Bob Kunst is from Miami Beach, FL and says he is a registered Democrat. He tells TMJ4 that Harris is even worse for this country than Biden and is voting for Trump in November.

“Why would you pick up all of Biden's bad habits and failures when he has been a complete total disaster?” Said Kunst.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip