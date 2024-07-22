'He's a good friend': Gov Evers talks about Biden's decision to drop out, backs Harris for President

On a day when Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin were in a MATC classroom learning the benefits of the fast-growing BioHealth industry in Wisconsin, classes in American history were also rapidly changing by the minute after President Biden's decision to drop out of the race.

"He is a good friend. He's done a lot for this country," said an emotional Gov. Evers.

The two have not talked since Biden's historic decision but Evers expects that will eventually happen.

"What he's done for this state of Wisconsin, and frankly, our country is just short of amazing. And so, I am emotional. He's a good friend."

Governor Evers and Senator Baldwin were not among the Democrats calling for Biden to step aside.

But the senator says she did hear concerns from voters on the campaign trail about the president's ability to carry out his job another four years.

Baldwin calls Biden a Patriot and sees his difficult decision to drop out as transformative.

"He said early on in his first administration that he wanted to be a bridge to the next generation," said Baldwin who is running for a third term in the Senate. "He's making that so, and there's a new beginning, and I'm very excited."

The decision comes four weeks from when the Democrats gather at their convention in Chicago.

"From my advantage point he could have taken as much time as he wanted to take to make this decision," said Evers. "He made it on behalf of not just himself but on behalf of his country."

Both see Vice President Harris as the best choice to take on Donald Trump - the Republican nominee for president.

"I've been with her and many, many times since she's been Vice President," said Evers. "She's doing a great job and I believe that she's going to win."

