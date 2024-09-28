Former President Trump is set to make two stops in Wisconsin Tuesday, October 1st

According to the Trump campaign, the Republican presidential nominee will make two stops in Wisconsin on Tuesday, October 1st.
Donald J. Trump will make a stop at Discovery World in Milwaukee.
The campaign says that the doors open at 2 p.m. and Trump is expected to deliver his remarks at 5 p.m.
In Milwaukee, Trump will speak on his plan to eliminate taxes on Social Security, overtime, and tips, according to a press release.
Happening a few hours before the Former president's stop in Milwaukee, Trump will be in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
The campaign says that the doors open at 10:30 a.m. and Trump is expected to deliver his remarks at 1:30 p.m. at Dane Manufacturing.
A press release from the campaign says that in Waunakee Trump will address issues related to Wisconsin's agriculture industry.
