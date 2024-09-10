Cedarburg voters prep for Tuesday night's presidential debate between Harris, Trump

CEDARBURG — The anticipation is high for tonight's first presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Voters in Cedarburg tell TMJ4 they are looking forward to the matchup on Tuesday night for different reasons.

Mariam Mackar went to Cedarburg, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans—Joe Biden won the 2020 vote there by a mere 19 votes.

In what has already been a whirlwind of an election year, voters tell Mackar they will be watching the debate closely.

"If you were to guess now who would be the winner of the debate, who would you say?" Mackar asked resident Kevin Schrank.

"I would say, from my estimation, Donald Trump. Hands down," Schrank replied.

Another resident, Mary Kay Ellington, has a different view.

"I think Kamala Harris is going to do a much better job," Ellington told Mackar. "I hope she does well. She's a prosecutor, so she's used to being ahead of people and letting her views be known, so I think she'll do well."

Schrank disagrees on Harris' ability to take the stage Tuesday.

"I’m looking forward to seeing if Kamala can answer questions without a teleprompter. I don't think she's competent, to tell you the truth," Schrank said.

He tells Mackar he'll be voting for Donald Trump this November.

For Sue Schmidt, the debate is a chance for Harris and Trump to show voters who they are and what they stand for.

"I want the candidates to differentiate themselves. There should be a large differentiation between the two parties and their platforms," Schmidt told Mackar. "I think it's going to be one of the most-watched debates ever. I do, because there is so much on the line."

TMJ4 has crews attending watch parties across southeastern Wisconsin and will be sharing voters' thoughts in real time.

