On Monday, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin pledged to back Harris for president; out of 95 Wisconsin delegates, 89 said they will vote for the Vice President. The others are undecided.

What happens now that Biden is out of the race?

With the DNC in Chicago just weeks away, questions are swirling about the next steps in the process.

Who is the next nominee?

Nothing is confirmed. Although Biden quickly endorsed Kamala Harris (and other major endorsements have followed) it’s not his call to make.

Nearly 3,800 Democratic delegates will make that decision during the DNC in August.

What will the DNC look like?

With the president out of the race, delegates who pledged to vote for Biden after the primary are now “released” to vote for someone else.

But in states like Tennessee, the delegates are coming together and publicly putting their votes behind Harris.

When will we know if Harris is the nominee?

As of now, the National Democratic Party is planning a virtual vote ahead of the convention to presumably place Harris in the role.

If that vote doesn't happen, or a majority of delegates don't pick her as the nominee, the DNC will be an 'open' convention where delegates will have the week to decide who their candidate is.

With more endorsements flooding in for Harris, an open convention is seeming more unlikely.

Biden is out of the race: So, what's next?

For Milwaukee voter Sergio Cuevas, news of president Biden stepping aside changes things.

He said before the president's bombshell announcement he was prepared to vote for Trump.

"When I saw the assisination attempt I gave him the vote, but now that [Biden dropped out] I have to think about who I'm going to vote for," said Cuevas.

Delegates like Beloit's Tia Johnson, who pledged to vote for Biden following the primary, are now "released" to vote for someone else.

"If anything, I'm really encouraged," said Johnson. "Because this is what democracy is about. It's about hearing the voices, hearing, realizing the needs of the people and being responsive to that."

Johnson encourages voters to reach out to their lawmakers to share their thoughts and views ahead of the convention.

