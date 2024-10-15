America Votes: Wisconsin and the battleground states that could determine 2024 election

Tuesday marks three weeks until Election Day.

The campaign schedule for both candidates highlights the push to the finish line.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Detroit, and former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Atlanta.

Harris' campaign plans two rallies in Wisconsin on Thursday: La Crosse in the afternoon and Green Bay in the evening.

The candidates are visiting Wisconsin because it is a battleground state.

President Joe Biden won the state in 2020, and Trump carried the Badger State in 2016.

This week, Vice President Harris has focused on appealing to Black voters with a new program to offer one million forgivable loans to help Black entrepreneurs.

TMJ4 asked Harris-Walz Communications Director Michael Tyler why now.

"It is all about making sure that Black men in Milwaukee, Black men in Wisconsin, and Black men across America can actually pursue their dreams and their aspirations," said Tyler, who worked for Senator Russ Feingold's campaign in 2016. "So, if you're looking to open or grow a small business, yes, that means providing up to $20,000 in forgivable loans."

Polls show Black voters overwhelmingly back Harris over Trump in 2024, but Biden had a higher number with that key voting bloc.

"It's pandering; it's just politics, and it's not real," said Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds about Harris's plan. "At the end of the day, what Black men are looking for, like all men in our country and all people, is an economic agenda that actually works to help you grow your wages and have stable prices."

Next Tuesday, former President Barack Obama will join Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz in Madison to support the Democratic ticket.

Their rally coincides with the first day of in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin.

As of October 15, 240,000 people have already voted early in Wisconsin.

