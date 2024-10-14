America Votes 2024: Early voting tops 200K in Wisconsin

Election Day is just 3 weeks away, but many voters are not waiting until November 5th to make their decision.

More than 200,000 people in Wisconsin have already voted early.

The overall mail-in absentee numbers are low for now.

In-person absentee voting doesn't begin until Tuesday, October 22. Dates and times are set by local clerks.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson breaks down the early voting numbers to date.

