America Votes 2024: Early voting has begun in Wisconsin: Which county leads the way?

The numbers are in and nearly 1000 people across the state have already voted in the 2024 election, with 42 days until Election Day.

Early voting started last week in battleground Wisconsin. TMJ4 reported on absentee ballotsbeing mailed out to voters who are registered and have requested a ballot by mail.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission shows 410,417 voters requested anabsentee ballot; 384,770 ballots were sent out.

The state says 881 absentee ballots have already been returned to the clerks, those ballots cannot be counted until Election Day on November 5th.

Dane and Milwaukee counties have the most absentee ballot requests - but the county with the most returned ballots so far is Portage County in central Wisconsin with 264. The next closest county is Brown, home of the Green Bay Packers, coming in at 96.

In the 2020 presidential election, the state reports1,955,014 people voted by mail or in-person absentee during the pandemic year, with nearly 3.3 million total votes cast.

In-person, absentee voting begins two weeks before Election Day.

The easiest way to find your voting status and how to register to vote is to go to My Vote Wisconsin.

