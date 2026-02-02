Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother reported missing in Arizona

UPDATE 11:00 P.M.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy was last seen at her house around 9:30 Saturday night and was reported missing on Sunday by her family. PCSD is not ruling out that this is a crime based on the evidence they saw at the house. Nanos would not elaborate on what kind of evidence that was.

What is also concerning, he said, is that Guthrie does not have good physical health, but he said she does not have any mental issues. Nanos aid they’re using aircraft, drones and search dogs to look for her, and their homicide detectives are also investigating.

“Maybe you’ve ran into her, maybe she wandered off and you ran into her. If you’ve seen her or anybody like her, call us,” Nanos said.

PCSD is going to be investigating throughout the night. They are using infrared and heat sensors to look for anybody in the area that could be her.

PCSD is encouraging people who know anything to call 88-CRIME or police.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult who has now been identified as the mother of Savannah Guthrie, a co-anchor of NBC’s Today Show.

Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen the evening of Jan. 31 at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. Deputies say it is unknown what clothing she may be wearing.

Guthrie is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has classified her as a missing vulnerable adult due to her age. Deputies say locating her quickly is a priority.

Anyone with information on Guthrie’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

