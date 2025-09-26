Taylor Swift to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ just days after new album release

Taylor Swift will return to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 6, just days after the planned release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which is set to debut on Oct. 3.

Fallon announced Swift’s appearance in an Instagram video on Thursday, featuring several references to the pop singer in a roulette wheel video, including her favorite number, as well as him passing several showgirls in the hallway.

“The Life of a Showgirl” follows last year’s “The Tortured Poets Department” and Swift’s record-breaking tour, which raked in more than $2.2 billion across two years and five continents, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The singer has lots to talk about, including her high-profile engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The highly anticipated episode is set to air at 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 6 on TMJ4 and streams the next day on Peacock. Also making an appearance on the episode is guest Keri Russell, as well as a musical performance by the Format.

In addition to being on national television, Swift will also be making an appearance on the big screen next month for a release party for her studio album, AMC Theatres announced on Sept. 19.

The nearly 90-minute show, aptly titled “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” will play at all 540 AMC Theatres in the U.S. from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, the company said.

AMC will also air the show that weekend in Mexico, Canada, and across Europe.

Tickets are available online.

