FAA cuts flights nationwide due to government shutdown staffing shortages

The Federal Aviation Administration has reduced air traffic by up to 10% at 40 major airports across the nation due to staffing shortages caused by the government shutdown, creating widespread flight disruptions for travelers.

As of 5 a.m. Friday morning, the FAA implemented the cuts, resulting in more than 800 flight cancellations according to FlightAware.com. The agency announced a gradual reduction plan, starting with a 4% cut in flights for the first four days before increasing to 10% by next Friday.

Major airports affected include:



Chicago O'Hare

Chicago Midway

Minneapolis-Saint Paul

Detroit Metropolitan

Philadelphia International

Los Angeles International

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport is not included in the current list of affected airports.

Passenger rights during flight disruptions

Travelers facing flight changes or cancellations have several protections and options available. First, passengers should check their flight status through airline apps and enable text updates for immediate notifications.

If an airline cancels a flight or makes a major schedule change and passengers choose not to travel, they are entitled to a full refund. Travelers should save screenshots of messages and receipts as documentation.

When airlines refuse to provide refunds, passengers can file complaints with the U.S. Department of Transportation or dispute charges with their credit card companies.

For rebooking attempts, using airline apps typically provides the fastest service, followed by visiting ticket counters or calling customer service. Passengers involuntarily bumped from overbooked flights should inquire about denied-boarding compensation.

