Airports refuse to play Homeland Security Secretary's video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Several major U.S. airports are refusing to play a video from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem that blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown at TSA security checkpoints.

In the video, Noem says Democrats in Congress are responsible for the current situation affecting federal operations and TSA employees.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government — and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem said.

Airports declining to show the video include those in Portland, Seattle-Tacoma, Las Vegas, North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas, and three airports in New York.

The airports cited various reasons for their refusal, including state laws and concerns that the video violates the Hatch Act, which prohibits political activities by federal employees.

The video was prepared for distribution at airport TSA security checkpoints nationwide as the federal government shutdown continues to impact operations and employee pay.

The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport provided the following statement:

"Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is not displaying any videos from the Federal government. Milwaukee County Ordinance prohibits the display of any political messages in County buildings. Therefore, any requests to display political content in the Airport are denied. This applies to all displays controlled by the Airport. The TSA owns and operates their own display monitors in the passenger screening checkpoints. These are not controlled by the Airport."

