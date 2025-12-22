Actor James Ransone, known for his role in ‘The Wire,’ dead at 46

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) — James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series “The Wire” and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said in online records that Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

Ransone’s film credits include “It: Chapter Two,” “The Black Phone” and “Black Phone 2,” and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama “Bosch” and “Poker Face.”

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office.

——

EDITOR’S NOTE — In the U.S., the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

