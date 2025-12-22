Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Actor James Ransone, known for his role in ‘The Wire,’ dead at 46

Actor James Ransone, a cast member in “The Son of No One,” poses at its premiere during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 28, 2011.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File
Actor James Ransone, a cast member in “The Son of No One,” poses at its premiere during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 28, 2011.
Actor James Ransone, a cast member in “The Son of No One,” poses at its premiere during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 28, 2011.
Posted

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) — James Ransone, the actor who played Ziggy Sobotka in the HBO series “The Wire” and appeared in many other TV shows and movies, has died. He was 46.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said in online records that Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

Ransone’s film credits include “It: Chapter Two,” “The Black Phone” and “Black Phone 2,” and he appeared in TV shows including the cop drama “Bosch” and “Poker Face.”

Messages seeking comment were left for representatives of Ransone on Sunday, as well as with a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office.

——

EDITOR’S NOTE — In the U.S., the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg