Pilot dead, 4 hurt after plane owned by Mötley Crüe member crashes at Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person has died and four others were injured after an aircraft collision on the runway Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport.

Airport officials say at around 2:30 p.m., a small jet incoming from Austin, TX, veered off the runway and crashed into a larger jet.

Officials believe the landing jet's left main gear failed upon landing, leading to the crash.

Airport and fire officials provided an update Monday evening.

Scottsdale officials provide another update on deadly crash crash

Five people were aboard the plane, one of whom died at the scene, according to Scottsdale Fire officials. Three other people were taken to a hospital to be treated for various injuries, and a fifth person refused treatment.

One of the planes is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, based out of Franklin, Tennessee. The president of Chromed in Hollywood, LLC is Vince Neil, according to incorporation papers from the Wyoming Secretary of State.

Vince Neil is a singer and frontman of the rock band Mötley Crüe. The band confirmed Neil was not involved in the crash, the talent agency that represents Neil told ABC15 they were aware of the incident.

In a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, the band confirmed the pilot died and co-pilot was also taken to a hospital.

Neil's girlfriend and a friend were also on the plane and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A representative for Neil shared a statement with ABC15, confirming that that the frontman was not in the plane at the time of the crash.

Read the statement below:

"At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

Surveillance video shown to ABC15 depicted the nose of one of the planes skidding across the tarmac before colliding with the other plane.

The Federal Aviation Association shared the following statement:

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10. We do not know how many people were on board. The FAA istemporarily pausing flights into the airport."

The runway remains closed and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky provided the following statement on the incident:

“Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Currently, the airport is closed. We are closely monitoring the situation, and we are in touch with airport, police and federal agencies and will update the community as we have further information.

On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers.

I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation.”

Jet Pros also shared a statement with ABC15:

"On behalf of Jet Pros, LLC we are saddened to hear about the lives lost and injured today, Monday, February 10 at Scottsdale Airport. Our condolences go out to the family members of those affected by this terrible accident. Our plane, a Gulfstream G-200 business jet was parked on the ramp when it was hit by a LearJet 35 at around 2:45 PM local time. There were no injuries on board the Gulfstream, but external damages were sustained to the aircraft. We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation. We appreciate the swift response of airport personnel and will provide updates as more information becomes available. For any inquiries, please contact Gus Toulatos, Director of Operations."