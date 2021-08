Qualifying for the Olympics is long odds, but how about doing that and grabbing an ace?

Maha Haddioui of Morocco has done just that on the 176-yard seventh hole in second-round play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Haddioui was a top-ranked NCAA Division II golfer at Lynn University and now plays on the Ladies European Tour.

She qualified for the 2016 games in Rio but finished last. Haddioui shot a 72 in round one and as post time sits 33rd.