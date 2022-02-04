Mixed doubles curling roundup: Italy remains unbeaten with win

Italy 10, Czech Republic 2 (6 ends)

Italy came into Friday’s contest as the lone unbeaten team left in Olympics mixed doubles curling, and remained that way after a 10-2 win over the Czech Republic in six ends.

With the house clear of Czech rocks except for one, Italy’s Stefania Constantini had a perfect hit-and-stick shot that gave her team an early 4-0 lead after one end.

The Italians stole another point in the second to extend that early lead.

Sitting three stones alone in the house in the fourth, Constantini easily placed her hammer shot inside for another 4-point end to extend Italy’s lead to 9-1 at the break.

Zuzana’s Paulova hammer throw for Czech in the fifth hit the guard and never made it down the ice, allowing Italy to steal another point.

Czech got one back in the sixth, but conceded the final two ends.

With a break for the Olympic Opening Ceremony, Italy (4-0) will return to the ice at 1:05 a.m. EST Saturday to take on Australia.

Czech (2-2) will also play again at 1:05 a.m. EST Saturday against Great Britain.

Canada 10, China 4

Two points in five different ends was enough to help Canada to a 10-4 win over China.

Canada scored two in the second. In the third, they lied two more following their last throw, and China’s throw went wide to score both and help Canada steal a pair to go up 4-1 after three.

Canada led 4-3 at the halfway break.

Up two in the seventh, the Canadians put two more on the board with a takeout by Rachel Homan to go up four heading into the final end.

Another steal of two more in the eighth gave the Canadians the win.

China (2-2) will next take on Team USA at 1:05 a.m. EST Saturday.

Canada (3-1) will also play at 1:05 a.m. EST Saturday against Sweden.

Great Britain 9, Australia 8 (9 ends)

A perfect takeout shot by Bruce Mouat helped seal a 9-8 win for Great Britain over Australia in nine ends.

On GB’s second to last stone in extra ends, Mouat threw a perfect takeout that largely cleared the house. Australia’s Tahli Gill tried for a draw on the button, but it had too much weight and went through the house, giving GB one point and the win.

Trailing 6-1 in the fifth, Australia got three back after a double takeout by Dean Hewitt followed by a takeout shot by Tahli Gill to cut Great Britain’s lead to two with three ends to play.

Australia tied the score in the very next end after GB’s Jennifer Dodd’s draw shot missed, allowing the Aussie’s to steal two and make it 6-6 with two ends to play.

Gill had a chance to get her team the win in the eighth, throwing a shot that just didn’t stick enough to stay in the house and give her team three points.

Instead, Australia settled for two to tie the score at 8-8 and force an extra end.

After starting the game with two points, Great Britain stole another in the second to take an early 3-0 lead.

Australia will play the early game on Saturday morning Beijing time. They’ll take on Norway at 8:05 p.m. EST Friday.

Great Britain will get more of a break, returning to play at 1:05 p.m. EST against Czech Republic.

