Zócalo Food Truck Park hosts Pet Days, an adoption event for dogs

MILWAUKEE — Who let the dogs out?! Apparently, a lot of people in the Walker's Point neighborhood did.

Zócalo Food Truck Park hosted another one of its Pet Days. It was an occasion for the community to bring their pets out and celebrate our furry friends. However, the bigger goal was to help find some adorable dogs their furever home.

Rey of Hope Rescue was there with five dogs, hoping to find them a new family. The organization helps rescue and foster pets, along with supporting spay and neuter efforts. In total, they've been able to help about 87 dogs and cats in Wisconsin since their inception in 2024.

Other vendors included: Central Bark, Johnny Types Ink, Lucky Mutts, Michelle Miller Herbal Tea, Winston Wishes, Winnie Treats, Cayla Mrink Painter, Cosmic Cuts, Brutus Bone Broth, Milwaukee Paws, Stella and Chewy's, and Alt. Dog Run.

