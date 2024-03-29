Your Move MKE to release restorative justice album made by Milwaukee youth

MILWAUKEE — A new album focusing on restorative justice made by Milwaukee youth will soon be released.

The album was made in collaboration between Milwaukee youth and the organization Your Move MKE. It's a youth empowerment organization on the city's south side. Its mission is "building community through Hip Hop initiatives".

On Thursday, March 28, Your Move MKE hosted a listening party for the organization's first-ever album titled 'YMRJ' which stands for 'Your Move Restorative Justice' which will be released on April 4th. All the artists for the album are youths from the city. The album tackles issues with the justice system and the artist's experiences growing up in Milwaukee.

Watch the video to learn more about the album and Your Move MKE...

Community leaders, politicians, and law enforcement attended. Participants listened to the music while watching the lyrics on screen. Afterward, there was a brief question-and-answer period to learn more about the album.

Your Move MKE runs multiple programs: Makin' Moves Breakdancing, Hip Hop Chess Club, Urban Skills, Restorative Justice Cyphers, and Urban Trade Skills Resource Center.

The Hip Hop Chess Club began just before the pandemic started. It teaches beatmaking and chess to understand the importance of decision-making. It proved so popular that it gave rise to the larger organization, Your Move MKE.

The album will be on Bandcamp, or you can see it performed live at Radio Milwaukee on April 4. You can learn more about the album and Your Move MKE by going to its website.

