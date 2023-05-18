Watch Now
World Bee Day: Beekeeper supplies local honey to Hilton’s Chop House

Cassandra's Hidden Gems
TMJ4
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 16:52:12-04

MILWAUKEE — Let’s talk about bees, shall we? Anton Janša, born on May 20, 1734, is considered the father of beekeeping techniques and this is why World Bee Day is recognized on that date.

I met with Robert McKinney of MJD Apiary on the top of the Hilton Milwaukee City Center’s parking garage to check out his hives and learn about bees. Because of his allergies, Robert started with a few hives in his backyard.

“I had real severe allergies and I heard that local honey helps with allergies because the honey in the area has pollen from the flowers that you're allergic to. Honey is a natural antioxidant; it helps to build immunity," said Robert.

Robert now runs hives throughout the city, supplying local honey to the Hilton and other businesses and farmer’s markets. Robert’s hives are so successful that the chef at the Hilton’s Chop House restaurant has created several special dishes using the honey for their menu.

To celebrate World Bee Day, check out MJD Apiary honey at MJDBees.comor treat yourself to dinner at the Chop House and be sure to order a side of brussels sprouts and homemade ice cream for dessert. Both are made using Robert’s honey.

And as far as Robert’s allergies are concerned, he has gone from six sinus infections to about one a year.

