Wonderland Bookshop: A Holiday gem for gifts, imagination, and learning in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD — This hidden gem is right on time. Whether you're looking for last-minute holiday gifts or a fun way to keep kids engaged in learning over the holidays, Wonderland Bookshop has it—and so much more.

I met with owner Courtney Hyzer to learn about this brand-new hidden gem in Shorewood. “We feature a carefully curated collection of children's books. However, we also have books for middle grades, young adults, and a small selection of adult books,” Courtney said.

TMJ4 News

Yes, you can get a book anywhere, right? But Wonderland Bookshop’s Scandinavian Alice in Wonderland vibe makes you feel like you’re inside a book.

TMJ4 News

“We want our visitors to feel like they are now part of a storybook. We hope that appeals to all ages—the kid in all of us. And that's more significant than anything you can buy online,” Courtney said.

This feeling is achieved not only by the décor—kid-sized tables and chairs, and comfortable reading nooks—but also through a variety of costumes that kids can wear. All with the intention of sparking imagination while promoting the joys of reading.

TMJ4 News

Wonderland Bookshop is also the perfect event space for birthday parties, tea parties, book clubs, and any literary experience you can imagine. Courtney says, “We can make it come to life.”

Check them out at: https://www.wonderlandbookshop.com/

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip