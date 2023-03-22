Women's History Month: Wendy Baumann helps women start their own business

MILWAUKEE — In honoring local women for Women’s History Month, I met Wendy Baumann, president/CVO of The Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC).

WWBIC got its start 35 years ago. Its mission was to help those with lower incomes and women of color start their own business by offering training and small business loans.

“I started 29 years ago, and I saw this as a gem, a diamond in the rough. The idea of being able to provide quality business and financial training to people who want to start a business,” said Wendy.

It is the overall support WWBIC gives to its clients that has led to its success.

“It’s the idea that someone cares about you, it’s not just about taking a class. WWBIC is there for our clients. We are giving them hope and opportunity,” says Wendy.

Wendy’s advice for those wanting to start a business is first, a plan consisting of who, what, when, where, and why. Secondly, your financials, and lastly, a market niche. These are the questions that Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation helps its clients answer.

Wendy is driven by a passion to alleviate disparities and inequities and give women and anyone wanting to start a business an equal footing.

We celebrate you, Wendy Baumann, for the work that you do through WWBIC!

Learn more at WWBIC.com.

