MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Women’s History Month, I wanted to focus on organizations that support women, and the Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee is doing a fantastic job.

Its purpose is to mobilize philanthropy and create unity around gender equity, with a focus on shifting attitudes, behavior, and culture. I met with its Executive Director, Lisa Attonito, to learn how they go about achieving this goal.

“We are part of a global women's movement, and our effort is really directed towards the barriers that stand in the way for women in every aspect of their lives. Number one, women need personal safety in their homes, in their workplaces, and in the community at large, we need personal safety. This is the number one piece of addressing equity," Attonito said.

The list goes on, from body autonomy, affordable housing, access to care, childcare, elderly care, healthcare, health, and wellness services, to career opportunities and educational opportunities. The Women's Fund invests in every aspect of a woman's life.

So, why a gender-specific fund? Lisa says “Where there are women's funds, there is greater attention to the needs of women. There's new research that also says that women's funds and foundations move philanthropic dollars nine months faster than traditional giving entities. So, when you're talking about mobilizing philanthropy to address the issues that impact women and girls, moving money fast is critical and important.”

One of the many programs the Women's Fund is proud of is the HER Scholarship Program. It provides scholarships to women who are nontraditional students, age 35 years or older. So far, they have helped more than 150 women graduate from college. “When you think about funding one person’s scholarship and the ripple effect of that on her own family and in the community at large, you can see how one investment really pays off,” Attonito said.

Through their inclusive, intergenerational community gatherings, the Women's Fund creates space and opportunities for women to be together and to discuss shared experiences. Lisa says, “When you invest in a woman it helps her family, the neighborhood, and our entire community.”

To learn more about the work of the Women's Fund of Greater Milwaukee, clickhere.

