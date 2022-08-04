Watch Now
Wisconsin State Fair through the eyes of 6-year-old twins

It allows you to appreciate the fair in a new way.
We all have our favorite spots to go to at the Wisconsin State Fair. However, it's good to switch things up to experience something new.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 04, 2022
WEST ALLIS — We all have our favorite spots to go to at the Wisconsin State Fair. However, it's good to switch things up to experience something new. It's even better to get a fresh perspective of the fair through the eyes of someone else. It allows you to appreciate the fair in a new way.

That's exactly what our reporter James Groh did. He found Mason and Madison, 6-year-old twins, and tagged along with them as they did their three favorite things at the fair: go down the slide, see the animals, and eat snow cones.

Watch the video above to experience the fair through the eyes of a 6-year-old.

