Wisconsin Knitwear has been a leading USA custom manufacturer for 75 years

MILWAUKEE — We know and love Milwaukee as a major beer capital, but did you know that at one time Milwaukee was a hub for the textile industry? The city's manufacturing of knit goods was once its largest activity.

While mostly all of those factories are gone, Wisconsin Knitwear is still cranking out knit goods for our chilly winter days and is known throughout the textile industry as a leading USA custom manufacturer of jacquard winter knit hats, scarves, headbands, beanies and other promotional items.

Located on Milwaukee’s south side, this family-owned business has been in operation for over 75 years.

“It’s a small, but efficient operation,” said second generation owner and president, Steven Arenzon.

Wisconsin Knitwear ships all over the world and is recognized in Milwaukee for its charitable work as they give the “Gift of Warmth” in many donations.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip