Wild Space Dance Company’s InSite offers free immersive performance at Havenwoods State Forest

Wild Space Dance Company’s InSite program returns for its fourth season with a free, immersive dance performance at Havenwoods State Forest.
MILWAUKEE — Wild Space Dance Company’s InSite program returns for its fourth season with a free, immersive dance performance at Havenwoods State Forest.

Guided along winding trails, audiences will encounter dance woven into the landscape as they are invited to fall into the rhythms of the natural world.

This site-specific performance celebrating local ecosystems and urban wilderness will also feature collaboration with Ometochtli Mexican Folk Dance and guest choreographers.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and to bring a spirit of curiosity.

This performance is made possible in part by the Ruth Foundation for the Arts Special Project Grant, supporting innovative arts experiences across Wisconsin, of which Wild Space was one of ten state recipients.  

Performances will continue at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Havenwoods State Forest, 6141 N. Hopkins Street in Milwaukee.

