Why so many women are joining the new organization Girls Who Walk Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Even though they haven't been around for a long time, a relatively new Milwaukee organization is making a big impact on women.

Girls Who Walk Milwaukee is a social group that brings together women of all ages for safe and inclusive events to enjoy Milwaukee's outdoors. They walk through different parks and trails in Milwaukee like Lake Park, Estabrook Park, Humboldt Park, and more.

The goal is to get people outside while feeling safe and meeting new people.

Girls Who Walk Milwaukee started in June of 2023 and already has thousands of followers on social media. On May 23, there were roughly 40-50 women who came out. Women who have gone to multiple events said they have made new friends during the walks. Newcomers to the group said it was a good way to connect with their community.

The group has been so popular that Sam Schulte, the founder, has added over events like going to Brewers games, Bucks games, cycling classes, yoga sessions, and more.

Follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and here is information about the upcoming Brewers meet-up on June 1.

Watch the story above to see the huge turnout for Girls Who Walk Milwaukee.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip