Why Notre Dame School of Milwaukee is getting national recognition

MILWAUKEE — Nationally recognized as one of the 25 semifinalists for the prestigious Yass Prize, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee is doing great work. It is the only school in Wisconsin to be considered among the most transformative schools in the country.

The Yass Prize has focused attention on the school’s prioritization of academics, leadership, faith, and community service, as well as its offering of an extended-day, extended-year, and extended-life model within a bilingual English-Spanish environment.

Patrick Landry, president of Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, says, “The fundamentals of great schools are in the family and the parents, in excellent staff, and in having a constructive and aspirational school culture for the children.”

Founded in 1996, Notre Dame School embraces the culture of its students.

“Many of the families come from Central and South America, where the Catholic faith is really important to them, so the integration of religion into the school day and Mass every week is essential. But we also really emphasize the cultural events that are important to our families. We have cultural nights where people bring food and dress related to the particular country where their family has come from,” Landry said.

The “secret sauce,” as Landry puts it, is having a family-centered culture where the school feels like an extension of the students' homes and families.

The students agree. Seventh grader Aidan Garcia said, “Any problems that we have, the school fixes it right away.”

Eighth-grader Isabel Munoz talked about the three “R’s”: respect, responsibility, and regalo (gifts).

“They just teach you to make sure you're at your best and that you know your gifts, your talents, and how to express them responsibly,” Isabel said.

Efrain Muniz, who is in the seventh grade, said, “It's been an amazing experience for the last five years.” Sixth grader Jade Herrera added, “My experience was very welcoming because it was my first year in middle school, and it was all girls. I was kind of scared because I've never been in an all-girls school before and never in a private school, but when I came here, everybody was welcoming, and every class was fun.”

Notre Dame School proactively addresses the challenges faced by its students through trauma-informed care.

The school has added a counselor, a social worker, and therapy for the children when needed. It also offers mandatory after-school programs and summer school for all children who need academic support.

The school tracks its graduates to and through high school and into college to ensure they have the resources they need to be successful.

Landry says, “I can't help but feel joyful and hopeful for the future of Milwaukee.” Notre Dame School of Milwaukee earns an “A”!

