MILWAUKEE — National Take the Stairs Day is observed on the second Wednesday of January and ties into the upcoming Fight for Air Climb on March 1.

The observance’s origin is credited to Towerrunner Mark Trahanovsky. Towerrunning, or stair climbing, is gaining popularity as a sport.

I caught up with Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipsky and Megan Cordova, executive director of the American Lung Association in Wisconsin, at Fire Station 2 to help get you motivated to take the stairs.

Milwaukee’s Fire Chief wants you to take the stairs: Here's why

“National Take the Stairs Day is an opportunity that just about anybody's going to be able to take part in,” said Chief Lipsky.

In their two-story building, firefighters were running circuits on the stairs (in full gear) as part of their workout.

Chief Lipsky says, “Just give it a go, just try it. You don't have to climb to the top of a skyscraper; you can just take the stairs up to the second floor at your workplace, or to the third floor, and you just might actually enjoy the health benefits.”

Healthwise, making a habit of taking the stairs will improve your balance, bones, brain, and blood pressure, along with other benefits.

Megan says, “When you take the stairs, maybe one flight or multiple flights, where you kind of feel out of breath… people who have lung diseases like asthma, COPD, emphysema, and even lung cancer—those individuals feel that every day.”

Through the American Lung Association’s fundraiser, Fight for Air Climb, taking the stairs can make a big difference. "Ninety cents of every dollar we raise promotes education, advocacy, and research so that we can hopefully someday find better treatments and cures."

So, one step at a time: On January 8, skip the elevator, take the stairs, and get ready for the Fight for Air Climb on March 1.

For more information, click here.

